Roman Catholic Priest Tells Congregation He’s Gay

The Light NC staff

Posted December 23, 2017
0 reads
SYRIA-CONFLICT-RELIGION-CHRISTMAS-ALEPPO

Source: GEORGE OURFALIAN / Getty

Rev. Gregory Greiten a Roman Catholic priest from Milwaukee received a standing ovation from parishioners. According to NBC, Greiten came out and told everyone he is gay. He was tired of living a secret life and wanted to reveal his true self.

When he disclosed the information he received a standing ovation and then wrote a column that was published. Greiten mentioned that he wants to be a role model for people and helping to break the silence of other gay men in the clergy. He said, “I will embrace the person that God created me to be.”

He also said, “In my priestly life and ministry, I, too, will help you, whether you are gay or straight, bisexual or transgendered, to be your authentic self — to be fully alive living in your image and likeness of God.” In the column he spoke about the silence of the church and their stance on gay priests. The Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listeck said, “We support Father Greiten in his own personal journey and telling his story of coming to understand and live with his sexual orientation.”

