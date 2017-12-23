Erica Campbell & GRIFF Face Off: Elf Vs. Gnome! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and GRIFF were all decked out in their holiday swag, ready to spread cheer, but GRIFF was holding on to his hat. When Erica Campbell tried to get him to let it go, he did, but it sort of changed the narrative a bit!

Then, GRIFF and Erica Campbell found themselves in somewhat of a battle against each other- elf versus gnome! Check out this hilarious exclusive video to see the whole exchange in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

