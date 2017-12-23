Get Up Erica
Love Talking: When You Break Up With Somebody At Church, Don’t Make It Weird [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted December 23, 2017
In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell has some advice for folks who are dealing with a break-up from someone at their church: don’t make it weird. It’s best to stay calm and kind. You don’t have to explain your side to anybody, or leave the church!

Sometimes relationships work, and sometimes they don’t. But even if your heart is broken, it will mend itself. You don’t want to devastate the whole church by letting the drama spill over into the public. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

