Joy Living: Change Your Mind, Change Your Mood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell says that if you change your mind, you change your mood. Every day do something to appreciate the beauty of life. Let go of negative thoughts, things, and people. Do something for somebody else. Laugh! Get to know your neighbors.

Turn off the TV and put your phone down, and that alone makes so much more room for you to appreciate life! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Joy Living on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

