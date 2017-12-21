Travis Greene “Worship Rise” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Travis Greene’s new video for “Worship Rise” will give you chills. In the video Greene along with his back up singers are praising God with every note and lyric. There is such a powerful message in the song and he is trying to share the word of God in it.

One part of the song says, “Let my worship rise like sweet perfume.” At that point in the song everyone in the audience has their arms reaching out and holding their hands up to the Lord. Greene talks about how God is filling every void in your life so you must praise him.

Towards the end of the video they begin to whisper the words of the song and several people are kneeling and bowing to God. Others were crying as they kept singing. Watch Travis Greene’s new video and let us know what you think.

