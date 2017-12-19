Upcoming Community Events And New Year’s Celebrations

Our Candlelight Service is held during our regular 9 am service. Join us on the Eve of Our Savior’s birth in celebration through song and litany. Early enough to still enjoy your evening rituals! We look forward to seeing you there!!!
Event Contact:
Linda Hartsfield
Event Contact Number:
(919) 819-5334
Event Contact Email:
tffgchurch@gmail.com
New Years Eve Celebration
Event Date:
12/31/2017
Event Time:
8p
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Greater Cary Christian Fellowship
Address Line 1:
2825 Jones Franklin Road
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC. 27606
Event Description:
Greater Cary Christian Fellowship cordially invites you to bring in the New Year with us as we celebrate with dinner, a play, praise and prayer. Admission is free. Space is limited.Call by 12/26/17 to reserve seating.
YOU, YOUR FAMILY, and FRIENDS are invited to Elevation Baptist Church, Knightdale, NC, Dec. 31st for New Year’s Eve Festivities!
Doors open at 9pm for refreshments, photos, and giveaways!
There will also be crafts in the “Kids Korner” for 11yrs. and under!
Service time begins at 10pm! Special guest psalmist, Victor Jones!
Attire is comfortable! NYE “ARISE” T-shirts are available to purchase via http://www.elevationbaptist.org or purchase in the Keys to the Kingdom Bookstore, located at our Knightdale campus immediately following worship service through Christmas Eve.
Join us in our spirited and ebullient celebration of 2018!! Let there be NO in Between in 2018!! Get on the WINNING SIDE! Set your GODLY intentions!! Get recharged and renewed! It’s guaranteed to happen!!! Start 2018 off with us at Trinity Faith Full Gospel Church!!!
Emancipation Service 2018
Event Date:
January 1, 2017
Event Time:
11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
2608 NC Hwy 55 Durham, NC Pastor Dr. D. Gregory Ce
City, State, Zip:
—
Event Description:
Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Durham and Vicinity
Guest Speaker Dr. Paul Lowe Jr. Shiloh Baptist Church
Event Contact:
DeAngeloe Burch
Event Contact Number:
—
Event Contact Email:
idma.secretary@gmail.com
AADE Kwanzaafest 2018
Event Date:
01/01/2018
Event Time:
10:30
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Walltown Recreation Center
Address Line 1:
1308 West Club Blvd
City, State, Zip:
Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:
KwanzaaFest will be held on January 1st at the Walltown Recreation Center Our theme for this season is: Continuing the Legacy. Dedicated to to Baba Chuck Davis, and he will want us to continue what he started so many years ago. Kwanzaa is FREE and open to the public. Donated canned foods will be donated to a local non-profit.
The doors will open to the public at 10:30am. At 11am, we invite you to join AADE and Latrice McFadden for a FREE Credit Repair Home Buying Seminar. We will be discussing and debunking myths about Credit Scores and getting starting on Home buying.
Come learn how you can improve your Credit Scores and how you can obtain down payment assistance. We want you to have the knowledge to PREPARE you for home ownership. See flyer below for more information.
Our Children’s Village will begin at 11:30 am and will include, Arts & Crafts, drum class, games, face painting, and anti-bullying materials. Our Davis bags will be provided to the kids in attendance. (while supplies last) Special guest appearance by Muddy the Mudcat. Come play games and have fun.
KwanzaaFest The performances will begin at 2pm, come see the best performers and dancers. We will also have a Market place with wonderful vendors and community groups. You will have an opportunity to have health screens as well as HIV screening.
Plenty of food, dancing, drumming and fun for the entire family.