Upcoming Community Events And New Year’s Celebrations

Event Description:

KwanzaaFest will be held on January 1st at the Walltown Recreation Center Our theme for this season is: Continuing the Legacy. Dedicated to to Baba Chuck Davis, and he will want us to continue what he started so many years ago. Kwanzaa is FREE and open to the public. Donated canned foods will be donated to a local non-profit. The doors will open to the public at 10:30am. At 11am, we invite you to join AADE and Latrice McFadden for a FREE Credit Repair Home Buying Seminar. We will be discussing and debunking myths about Credit Scores and getting starting on Home buying. Come learn how you can improve your Credit Scores and how you can obtain down payment assistance. We want you to have the knowledge to PREPARE you for home ownership. See flyer below for more information. Our Children’s Village will begin at 11:30 am and will include, Arts & Crafts, drum class, games, face painting, and anti-bullying materials. Our Davis bags will be provided to the kids in attendance. (while supplies last) Special guest appearance by Muddy the Mudcat. Come play games and have fun. KwanzaaFest The performances will begin at 2pm, come see the best performers and dancers. We will also have a Market place with wonderful vendors and community groups. You will have an opportunity to have health screens as well as HIV screening. Plenty of food, dancing, drumming and fun for the entire family.