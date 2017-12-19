Local
Upcoming Community Events And New Year’s Celebrations

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Couple Blowing Glitter Out of Their Hands

Here are some upcoming local events that are happening and local New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations.

Candlelight Service
Event Date:  12/24/2017
Event Time:  9 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trinity Faith Full Gospel Church
Address Line 1:  6600 Hallelujah Boulevard
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC 27591
Event Description:  Our Candlelight Service is held during our regular 9 am service. Join us on the Eve of Our Savior’s birth in celebration through song and litany. Early enough to still enjoy your evening rituals! We look forward to seeing you there!!!
Event Contact:  Linda Hartsfield
Event Contact Number:  (919) 819-5334
Event Contact Email:  tffgchurch@gmail.com

 

 

New Years Eve Celebration
Event Date:  12/31/2017
Event Time:  8p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Cary Christian Fellowship
Address Line 1:  2825 Jones Franklin Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC. 27606
Event Description:  Greater Cary Christian Fellowship cordially invites you to bring in the New Year with us as we celebrate with dinner, a play, praise and prayer. Admission is free. Space is limited.Call by 12/26/17 to reserve seating.
Event Contact:  Pastor Angela Smith
Event Contact Number:  919-859-5314
Event Contact Email:  angelabsmith@bellsouth.net
Event Web Site:  http://www.gccf.net

 

 

New Years Watchnight Service
Event Date:  12/31/2017
Event Time:  9pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple
Address Line 1:  1070 Windslow Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Join us as the church family and friends of Miracle Temple celebrate 2017 going out and bring in the New Years 2018 in praising God. come as you are, and leave feeling the present of God.
Event Contact:  Miracle Temple Church
Event Contact Number:  (910) 483-1037
Event Contact Email:  miracletemplehdcog@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.miracletemplehdcog.org

 

NEW YEAR’S EVE!
Event Date:  12/31/17
Event Time:  9pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC Village Way
City, State, Zip:  KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
Event Description:  Arise! Now is the Time! (Isaiah 60:1)

YOU, YOUR FAMILY, and FRIENDS are invited to Elevation Baptist Church, Knightdale, NC, Dec. 31st for New Year’s Eve Festivities!

Doors open at 9pm for refreshments, photos, and giveaways!

There will also be crafts in the “Kids Korner” for 11yrs. and under!

Service time begins at 10pm! Special guest psalmist, Victor Jones!

Attire is comfortable! NYE “ARISE” T-shirts are available to purchase via http://www.elevationbaptist.org or purchase in the Keys to the Kingdom Bookstore, located at our Knightdale campus immediately following worship service through Christmas Eve.

“Arise” in the New Year!

EBC New Year’s Eve Committee

(919)891-0850
Event Contact:  CHARLENE OKOYE
Event Contact Number:  9198910850
Event Contact Email:  ohhtastenc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.elevationbaptist.org

 

 

  New Year’s Celebration
Event Date:  12/31/2017
Event Time:  10:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trinity Faith Full Gospel Church
Address Line 1:  6600 Hallelujah Boulevard
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC 27591
Event Description:  Join us in our spirited and ebullient celebration of 2018!! Let there be NO in Between in 2018!! Get on the WINNING SIDE! Set your GODLY intentions!! Get recharged and renewed! It’s guaranteed to happen!!! Start 2018 off with us at Trinity Faith Full Gospel Church!!!
Event Contact:  Linda Hartsfield
Event Contact Number:  (919) 819-5334
Event Contact Email:  tffgchurch@gmail.com

 

 

 

Emancipation Service 2018
Event Date:  January 1, 2017
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2608 NC Hwy 55 Durham, NC Pastor Dr. D. Gregory Ce
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Durham and Vicinity

Guest Speaker Dr. Paul Lowe Jr. Shiloh Baptist Church
Event Contact:  DeAngeloe Burch
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  idma.secretary@gmail.com

 

 

  AADE Kwanzaafest 2018
Event Date:  01/01/2018
Event Time:  10:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Walltown Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  1308 West Club Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  KwanzaaFest will be held on January 1st at the Walltown Recreation Center Our theme for this season is: Continuing the Legacy. Dedicated to to Baba Chuck Davis, and he will want us to continue what he started so many years ago. Kwanzaa is FREE and open to the public. Donated canned foods will be donated to a local non-profit.

The doors will open to the public at 10:30am. At 11am, we invite you to join AADE and Latrice McFadden for a FREE Credit Repair Home Buying Seminar. We will be discussing and debunking myths about Credit Scores and getting starting on Home buying.

Come learn how you can improve your Credit Scores and how you can obtain down payment assistance. We want you to have the knowledge to PREPARE you for home ownership. See flyer below for more information.

Our Children’s Village will begin at 11:30 am and will include, Arts & Crafts, drum class, games, face painting, and anti-bullying materials. Our Davis bags will be provided to the kids in attendance. (while supplies last) Special guest appearance by Muddy the Mudcat. Come play games and have fun.

KwanzaaFest The performances will begin at 2pm, come see the best performers and dancers. We will also have a Market place with wonderful vendors and community groups. You will have an opportunity to have health screens as well as HIV screening.

Plenty of food, dancing, drumming and fun for the entire family.
Event Contact:  Demetrius Holder
Event Contact Number:  919-560-2729
Event Contact Email:  AADE.kwanzaafest@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://aadekwanzaafest.wixsite.com/kwanzaafest

 

 

 

