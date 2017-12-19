5 Yr Old Calls 911 On The Grinch

This story is too cute! 5yr old TyLon Pittman,of Mississippi called 911 to report that he did not want the Grinch to come steal his Christmas. You can hear his mom come on the phone call and apologize to the dispatcher about her son playing on the phone. However, Police Officer Lauren Develle heard about it and wanted TyLon to know that his holiday was safe.

“Our dispatcher posted a status on Facebook that she had received a call from a little boy … and he told her he thought the Grinch was going to be coming to steal his Christmas,” she said. “I asked her to send me his address.”

After all was done… the officer took TyLon to the jail to show him that the Grinch was locked up and that he had saved Christmas.

Read the entire story at USA Today.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: