December Pastor Of The Month Apostle Dr. Freida Henderson

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
Congratulations to Apostle Dr. Freida Henderson of Faith Assembly Christian Center Word of Truth in Raleigh on being voted our December Pastor of the Month.

Stay tuned for the Powerminute to feature Dr. Henderson on The Light 103.9…..  and join us on a special Sunday to present the Pastor of the month plaque…

brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9!

 

Apostle Dr. Freida Henderson 

We here at Faith Assembly Christian Center Word Of Truth located in Raleigh, NC are a blessed set of children!! We thank God for our spiritual mother, THE Apostle Dr. Freida Henderson!!! Because of her stand we are able to move foward in Christ!! Because of her strength we are able to see what fighting the enemy with power looks like!! Because of her example, we are learning what it means to serve God with class and grace as women of God! Because of her leadership we are able to lead our households, help raise our children and be the head as men of God!! Because of her prayers we are protected and blessed beyond measure!! Because she preaches and teaches GOD’S WORD we are grounded in truth!! She is a true example of God’s love in the earth! She works diligently at birthing, nuturing, and protecting our destinies! She teaches us that winning souls and saving lives for Jesus Christ is whats most important! She is an author and recording artist of many books and prayer CDs, a mother to 3 children, Wayne, Jelisa, & Charles and 6 grandchildren, a host of spiritual children, and mentor to other pastors, leaders, and women and men in ministry! She prides herself on evangelism in the community and empowering the youth! She enjoys giving back and being a blessing to others every chance she gets! We are better because she decided to say YES to the call on her life!! FACCWOT is proud of the angel of our house! We love you Apostle!!

