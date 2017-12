Carolina Panther’s Owner To Sell Team Amid Investigation

Carolina Panthers owner announces sell of franchise after racist comments and sexual misconduct accusations.

Amid an ongoing investigation that accuses him of sexual misconduct and using racist language at work, Carolina Panthers founder and owner Jerry Richardson announced Sunday evening that will he sell the franchise he’s owned since 1993 when the current season comes to a close.

Richardson posted a letter on the team’s website Sunday announcing his plans.

“I believe that it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership. Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season,” Richardson wrote. “We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played. I hope everyone in the organization, both on and off the field, will be firmly focused on just one mission: to play and win the Super Bowl.”

Source WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: