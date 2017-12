Listen To The Light For Your Chance To Win

Listen between 10am – 3pm for your chance to win a “Happy Holidays Prize Pack courtesy of House Autry” including various breading;, seafood, chicken, fish, biscuits and more… , also the book “Faces of Praise” with photos and gospel inspirations, music including: Ted Winn, Ruth LaOntra and Cheryl Fortune and a Christmas CD from Liz McComb all courtesy of House Autry and The Light 103.9.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: