Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Winning! 17-Year-Old Maame Biney Becomes First Black Woman To Make U.S. Olympics Team For Speedskating

#BlackGirlMagic is real y'all.

The Light NC staff

Posted December 17, 2017
6 reads
Leave a comment
OLY-2016-RIO-OPENING

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

#BlackGirlMagic is real y’all.

From Hollywood sets to science labs to the Olympic stage, there isn’t a realm of this world that we can’t succeed at or make history in.

Case in point: 17-year-old Maame Biney just became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic team in speedskating!

According to NBC Sports, Biney solidified her covered spot after a pair of victories in two qualifying 500 meters races. In addition, the Ghana beat out Olympians Lana Gehring, Jessica Kooreman, and Katherine Reutter-Adamek for her historic win.

“I can’t believe it, aww geez,” she said after the race.

“It’s a really good feeling, but it has to set in first because it takes me a while. I’m like, ‘Holy cow.’”

Lucky for her, she had family there cheering her on. NBC Sports noted that her father was sitting in the stands holding up a sign that read,”Kick some hiney Biney.”

And that’s exactly what the teenager did!

“When I realized I made the Olympic team, I started cheering like crazy and then I made my epic fall,” Biney said afterward. “So, yeah, you’re welcome.”

Yes, yes we are.

We will definitely have our eye on Biney when she travels to Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February for the big games!

Congrats Maame!!!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Nigerian Bobsled Team Makes 2018 Winter Olympics History

Our Shero! Meet The Woman Who Drove Ten Hours To Help Get Black Voters To The Alabama Polls

Meet Keisha Lance Bottoms, The Second Black Woman To Win Atlanta’s Mayoral Race

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 4 days ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17