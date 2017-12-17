Entertainment News
Say What?! George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill JAY-Z And Feed Him To Alligators For Trayvon Martin Documentary

The man who was acquitted for killing the unarmed teen continues to prove why he is not only dangerous, but is also utter trash.

Hello Beautiful

Posted December 17, 2017
Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

It’s not a secret that George Zimmerman is utter trash–and he continues to keep reminding us of that fact every chance he gets.

In a recent interview with The Blast, the man who killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin said that he wants to kill JAY-Z because of his upcoming documentary series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. He also claimed that he would feed the 4:44 rapper to the alligators too.

Yeah, he tried it.

 

Apparently, The Blast sat down with Zimmerman who complained that two weeks ago the film’s production team, including its producer Michael Gasparro, made unannounced visits to his parents and uncle’s homes in Florida in an attempt to get them on camera. Of course, he wouldn’t elaborate on what constituted harassment or whether his family agreed to be interviewed. That, and he didn’t say whether or not his ex-wife received payment for being interviewed.

However, he was clear: “Anyone who f***s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Boy bye.

George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges

Source: Pool / Getty

Even worse? Zimmerman also made a chilling and disgusting reference to Martin’s tragic 2012 death.

“I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012,” he said, referencing the date he killed the teen.

Just wow.

Naturally, Black Twitter had some harsh words for Zimmerman:

As The Root noted, it’s unclear if Zimmerman understands that making these types of threats aren’t just child’s play—they are a  felony. And looking at his violent past and issues with perceiving Black men as threats, this needs to be taken seriously. This is why we hope that Florida police are paying attention, but given the history of this country’s justice system, we strongly doubt they will.

JAY-Z has yet to make an official statement on Zimmerman’s threats.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

BEAUTIES: What do you make of Zimmerman’s threats? Should they be taken seriously?

