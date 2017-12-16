Why We Are Happy Sister Rosetta Tharpe Is Being Inducted To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

For a while now fans have been voting to have their favorite artist be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was picked to be inducted and fans are excited. According to Rolling Stone, Tharpe was a Black woman who knew how to jam on an electric guitar, sing gospel and so much more.

Her first hit “Rock Me” in 1938 made people fall in love with her music. Elvis loved her and Jordanaires,’ Gordon Stoker said, “That’s what really attracted Elvis: her pickin’. He liked her singing, but he liked that pickin’ first – because it was so different.”

She was known as an influencer to many rockers. Bob Dylan even said, “She was a big, good-lookin woman, and divine, not to mention sublime and splendid. She was a powerful force of nature. A guitar-playin’, singin’ evangelist.” Even today many love to hear her music and want to be like her.

