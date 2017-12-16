Get Up Erica
Steve Harvey Shares Inspiring Message With Studio Audience And Didn’t Know The Cameras Were On [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 9 hours ago
Steve Harvey is a very successful guy in the entertainment industry. He always shares stories and advice to fans. Harvey shared a special message and it’s now going viral, but he didn’t know the cameras were rolling.

 

He was on the “Family Feud” set and then began to talk to the audience. Harvey talked about how you become successful and how you must jump. He explains that you can’t have fear and talks about trusting God.

This very important message also talked about having a gift and using it. He mentioned that your “gift will make room for you.” Harvey knows a lot of people that went to college, but aren’t using their talents and what they learned. Listen to his message and tell us what you think.

