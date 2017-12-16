Get Up Erica
Kirk Franklin Talks About The Time He Totally Overdid Christmas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio, when he shared a fond Christmas memory of his. One year, he treated the whole family to an exciting and extravagant Christmas, complete with all the presents the kids could dream of and a vacation to somewhere sunny and warm for not just the family but friends too.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Kirk share how special that memory was for him, in this clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

