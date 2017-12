Adorable Kids Playfully Fight Over Baby Jesus In Nativity Play [VIDEO]

Christmas is right around the corner and many churches are doing Nativity plays. News Channel 5 Nashville recently posted a Nativity play on their Facebook page that has gotten over 1 million views. The video has also been shared over 52,000 times.

The video is quite hilarious as the kids are all looking upon Jesus. One of the little girls dressed as a sheep takes him to play with him, but the little girl playing “Mary” doesn’t want her to play with him. The two go back and forth with the doll, but then the parents got involved. Tell us what you think of this cute video.

