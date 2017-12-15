Love Talking: Warryn And Erica Campbell Chat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica and Warryn Campbell lead this Love Talk with a little chit-chat. They talk all about love, but not just any old love- love according to what God says. Warryn says the strength of their love has a lot to do with the fact that he loves God first.

Warryn also talks about loving God regardless of your relationship with the church, and why you don’t have to even go to church to love God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

