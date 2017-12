Ericaism: Be Careful Trusting Your Emotions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sometimes we invest too much into our emotions, Erica Campbell reminds us. Emotions change so much that it’s not a sure foundation to make life choices based off of. But it can be tempted when you’re caught up in a particular moment in life and how that moment is making you feel.

When you make life choices based on what God says, that is a sure foundation to stand on. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

