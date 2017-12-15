Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

The disgraced media mogul also revealed he will be taking three lie detector tests to prove his innocence.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 24 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Media juggernaut Russell Simmons launched the #NotMe campaign to defend himself against the recent crop of rape accusations brought up against the exec in a recent New York Times article.

Between 1988 and 1995, three women were reportedly raped by Simmons and finally told their stories in the bombshell NYT’s expose.

Simmons vehemently denies their accounts, and has coopted the #MeToo movement, which gives voice to victims of sexual violence, for his own interests.

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons captioned his post.

“Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned!”

Along with the social media campaign, Simmons reportedly took a polygraph test in Los Angeles Wednesday to prove he did not sexually assault model Keri Claussen Khalighi.

Khalighi claimed in 1991, Simmons forced her to give him oral sex while high powered Hollywood director looked on.

According to Simmons’ attorneys Michael Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner, the 60-year-old passed the tests, and plans to take 3 more to discount the other accusations.

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New Women In New York Times Report

Russell Simmons Steps Down From Businesses After New Sexual Assault Accusation Revealed

Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 day ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17