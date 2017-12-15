Akintunde On His Goals In Filmmaking As A Believer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dove-award-winning comedian Akintunde chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell! Akintunde says he wants to speak up for minorities, but not in terms of color- he means the minority of folks who can’t stand dogs. He talks about how dogs have more freedom nowadays, and seeing people bring their dogs into grocery stores and into church, even! He even goes so far as to point out the dogs of black folk, who are getting way more perks nowadays that they used to!

Plus, he talks about his special that’ll be out in January 2018, which he’s filming at his church in Columbia, South Carolina. Akintunde talks about his foal as a believer to make films that are truthful and tell real stories. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

