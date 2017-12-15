Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Akintunde On His Goals In Filmmaking As A Believer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dove-award-winning comedian Akintunde chatted with GRIFF and Erica Campbell! Akintunde says he wants to speak up for minorities, but not in terms of color- he means the minority of folks who can’t stand dogs. He talks about how dogs have more freedom nowadays, and seeing people bring their dogs into grocery stores and into church, even! He even goes so far as to point out the dogs of black folk, who are getting way more perks nowadays that they used to!

 Plus, he talks about his special that’ll be out in January 2018, which he’s filming at his church in Columbia, South Carolina. Akintunde talks about his foal as a believer to make films that are truthful and tell real stories. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  The Walls Group On Their Friendship With Love & Hip-Hop’s Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi On Rebelling Against Tradition [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17