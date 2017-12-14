National News
Home > National News

Leader Of Black Lives Matter Group Sues Fox News

ronintbutler

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A civil rights activist and a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement  is suing Fox News and network host Jeanine Pirro, alleging that she made “false and defamatory statements” about him while discussing the movement.  According to the Baltimore Sun, DeRay Mckesson said that Pirro defamed him when she claimed during a “Fox & Friends” segment that he directed protesters to commit violence against police officers.

The lawsuit centers around remarks Pirro made on Sept. 29 while discussing the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a police officer who was injured during protests in Baton Rouge, La.  Mckesson told the Sun “Pirro’s statements are untrue and further a narrative that I, and other activists, engage in violent protest.”

The lawsuit claims that Pirro’s comments “are false, and were either known to be false by Defendant Pirro or were made with reckless disregard for whether they were true.”  Fox News said in a statement to the Sun that Pirro’s on-air remarks were protected by the First Amendment.

“We informed Mr. Mckesson’s counsel that our commentary was fully protected under the First Amendment and the privilege for reports of judicial proceedings. We will defend this case vigorously,” the statement said.

click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

BlackLivesMatter; Sue; Lawsuit; FoxNews; Black; , DeRayMckesson; Politics; Protests; Leader

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Leader Of Black Lives Matter Group Sues Fox News

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17