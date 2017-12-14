Leader Of Black Lives Matter Group Sues Fox News

A civil rights activist and a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement is suing Fox News and network host Jeanine Pirro, alleging that she made “false and defamatory statements” about him while discussing the movement. According to the Baltimore Sun, DeRay Mckesson said that Pirro defamed him when she claimed during a “Fox & Friends” segment that he directed protesters to commit violence against police officers.

The lawsuit centers around remarks Pirro made on Sept. 29 while discussing the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a police officer who was injured during protests in Baton Rouge, La. Mckesson told the Sun “Pirro’s statements are untrue and further a narrative that I, and other activists, engage in violent protest.”

The lawsuit claims that Pirro’s comments “are false, and were either known to be false by Defendant Pirro or were made with reckless disregard for whether they were true.” Fox News said in a statement to the Sun that Pirro’s on-air remarks were protected by the First Amendment.

“We informed Mr. Mckesson’s counsel that our commentary was fully protected under the First Amendment and the privilege for reports of judicial proceedings. We will defend this case vigorously,” the statement said.

