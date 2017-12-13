PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Photo by

News One
Breaking
Home > News One

PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

There are several serious accusations against the host.

News One

Posted 18 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Tavis Smiley has been accused of sexual misconduct. He is currently suspended from his half-hour interview program that airs weeknights on PBS.

The network released a statement, “Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley, produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Allegedly, Tavis had sexual relations with “multiple subordinates” and “some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.” Tavis is also accused of creating a threatening and verbally abusive work environment.

Back in February, Jacques Hyzagi, a former producer on Smiley’s television show, claimed in the Observer that Smiley’s “misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners.” She said Smiley once picked up a woman at the Orlando airport and said she was a “f**k buddy.” She also alleged that Smiley had a romantic relationship with another producer and would often denigrate PBS executives.

Overnight, Tavis Smiley responded to the allegations on social media.

In a Facebook post, the popular talk show host advocates that he has never “groped, sexually exposed myself, or coerced any colleague in the workplace ever in my 30-year career.”

SOURCE: Variety

SEE ALSO:

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

The host and author has been accused of sexual misconduct from former staffers.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17