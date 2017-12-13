Get Up Erica
Jason Champion Shares What Motivated Him To Lose Weight [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 10 hours ago
Gospel singer Jason Champion is known for his music and recently talked about his weight loss journey. He talked with Erica Campbell about how he always thought he was just made to be fat. His father was a bigger man as well and passed away when he was nineteen. In May he talked to a friend that was going to introduce him to a personal trainer. He recalls eating a pint of ice cream that night and not wanting to go to the gym in the morning.

Gym Chronicles: MAKE IT LIFESTYLE NOT A "TEMPORARY RESOLUTION". Happy Thanksgiving family!!!

The next morning he asked God to help him get to the gym. Champion ended up getting there and struggled through the entire workout. The personal trainer filmed some of it and put it on Instagram. When he got home he saw sop many people commenting and cheering him on. Since then Champion has lost some weight and is looking forward to what 2018 has in store.

