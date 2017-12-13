White Teen’s Family Gives Her Black Boyfriend An Epic Christmas Gift And Racists Lose It

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Teen’s Family Gives Her Black Boyfriend An Epic Christmas Gift And Racists Lose It

This viral moment brought out haters.

News One

Posted December 13, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Madison Duke has been dating her boyfriend Chris Hunt for nearly a year. The Dallas high school students are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas together and Chris got a surprise of a lifetime — Madison’s family gifted him a car. Watch the cute moment below:

Social media showed the couple tons of love and the two even decided to start a YouTube channel together. Check out their video on the epic Christmas gift:

Sadly, a Twitter user noticed the disgusting amount of hate Madison and  Chris received in the comments. See below and please be warned, some of the comments are graphic:

Madison responded with, “More hate than love which is surprising tbh and it’s disgusting.” However, Chris wasn’t surprised. He posted on Twitter that he “saw it coming.”

Fortunately, the vile comments only brought out more love from Twitter. See some of the reactions below:

No one  should be shocked at the ignorance toward these teenagers. However, like we saw last  night with Doug Jones winning in Alabama — love wins.

SEE ALSO:

#PopeBars Pushes Pontifex Onto Everyone’s Favorite Rappers List

Twitter Shuts Down Activist Shaun King’s Account After Dispute With CNN

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading White Teen’s Family Gives Her Black Boyfriend An Epic Christmas Gift And Racists Lose It

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17