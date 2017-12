Join The Light Friday In Durham For Homeless Holiday Drive

The Light holiday collection drive for the homeless continues at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Durham located at 1720 Guess Road at the North Gate Mall. The Light will broadcast live at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Friday December 15th from 10 am to 2 pm collecting new items such as blankets, toiletries, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, underwear for men and women and personal hygiene items that will be donated to the homeless. Working together we can make a difference in our community. We are The Light 103.9.

