Vote For The Light For The Stellar Awards

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Stellar Awards 2016

Source: Earl Gibson / Courtesy of the Stellar Awards/The FrontPage Firm

 

The Light has been selected for the SECOND ROUND, to receive the Stellar Awards for Medium Market Station of the Year! We need your VOTES to make it ALL THE WAY. The Second Round voting is now through December 29th and we are in Category 3 for Medium Market Station of the Year.  You can help us win a Stellar Award by voting for the Light to win. Go to thelightnc.com.  Thank you in advance from your station for inspiration…The Light 103.9!

CLICK HERE to vote!

 

