Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Joins Him On Show To Talk About Health Care

On Monday night, late night audiences were surprised with two Kimmels. After undergoing a second heart surgery last week, Billy, Jimmy Kimmel’s young son made an appearance on his father’s late night broadcast, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

While holding his son, who was born in April with a serious heart issue. Jimmy introduced him in true Kimmel fashion “Hi, I’m Jimmy. This is Billy, He’s fine everybody. He may have pooped, but he’s fine.”

As he choked up during the show, the host joked that “Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn’t.” He then thanked the guest hosts who filled in for him last week while he took time off to care for Billy and he praised the “very bright and talented doctors and nurses” at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles who treated Billy and kids like him.

Kimmel continued to explain how children like Billy are having their health “especially threatened right now” because federal funding has run out for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The program covers an estimated 9 million children whose parents usually earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private health coverage.

Over a million lower-income children are at risk of losing their health insurance next year if Congress doesn’t act soon. During his show Kimmel said CHIP is “not a partisan thing,” noting that Democrats and Republicans “overwhelmingly” supported it until now.

The ABC host said the program has become a “bargaining chip”, and is “on the back-burner while they work out their new tax plans. Which means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?”

Unfortunately some states are already starting to run out of funds — and a few have begun notifying parents that benefits may end in coming months. Kimmel made it clear that he’s had enough.

“What could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children?” he asked. The host told his audience that he and Billy want them to call congress and tell their representatives to fund CHIP now.

