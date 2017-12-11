Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Keep God In The Mix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Erica Campbell talks about making sure your spiritual senses are alert and aware. She explains that you cannot compartmentalize God, because He is involved in every aspect of our lives. If we designate God to only certain parts of our lives, the other parts are then open territory to the enemy. That is the worst mistake we can make!

You’ve got to surrender your life to God, because evil is real and out there. You’ve got to recognize the enemy, or the enemy will feel free to enter. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

