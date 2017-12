K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out

K.Michelle announced earlier this year, that she was undergoing surgery to shrink her buxom bottom and now the Love & Hip Hop singer is undergoing surgery to have all the “foreign objects” removed.

“January 12, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body,” K. Michelle revealed on Ebro In The Morning. “Not I’m getting it completely out.”

Michelle admitted everyone in the industry goes to the same doctor, but after losing weight and having kids “our butts have gone in a different direction as well.”

Ebro confirmed Michelle always had a large bottom, but she says she enhanced it because of her insecurities and the trendiness of plastic surgery.

Watch, below:

