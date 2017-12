Ericaism: You’ll Be Okay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell speaks in this Ericaism about how challenging this time of the year can be for some. She reads from Psalms 34, which says that the Lord is close to the brokenhearted. faith is a little wounded because of letdowns, so maybe your praise isn’t as exuberant as it once was, God still hears you. don’t let go of your praise, trials come with life and God will work it out.

Sometimes, you may not feel like you have the strength to praise like we do in the joyful times, but praise on anyway, because God is still listening and working for you- even when you praise with one hand instead of two. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

