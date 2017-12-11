WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House

Tia Mowry, she’s just like us.

The actress and mom-to-be-again was captured on video by hubby Cory Hardrict dancing around the house singing and cleaning.

Armed in full black mama gear–barefoot, house dress and headscarf–the ‘Sister, Sister’ alum belted out her best rendition of Blackstreet’s ‘Don’t Leave Me.’

Mowry even stopped to rub her growing baby bump:

Sunday feels! My husband informed me they used to call this Dusties in the Chi when you would listen to music and clean! I know I look a mess but who cares I’m happy:) 🤪 🎹🎤 📸- @coryhardrict A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Just a month ago, Mowry and her husband announced they were expecting again, after a long battle with fertility after the birth of their son, Cree.

Looks like Tia is enjoying her growing home!

