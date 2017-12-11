Entertainment News
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House

Who remembers Sunday house cleaning rituals with music blasting and headscarf on? (Raises hand).

Posted December 11, 2017
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tia Mowry, she’s just like us.

The actress and mom-to-be-again was captured on video by hubby Cory Hardrict dancing around the house singing and cleaning.

Armed in full black mama gear–barefoot, house dress and headscarf–the ‘Sister, Sister’ alum belted out her best rendition of Blackstreet’s ‘Don’t Leave Me.’

Mowry even stopped to rub her growing baby bump:

Just a month ago, Mowry and her husband announced they were expecting again, after a long battle with fertility after the birth of their son, Cree.

Looks like Tia is enjoying her growing home!

