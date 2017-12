Durham Rescue Mission Offers Warmth And Comfort For The Needy

This weekend was wet and cold leaving some individuals in a state of desperation because they don’t have a place to lay their head or eat a meal. Saturday the Durham Rescue Mission stepped in with their Operation Rescue “Warm Shelter” campaign. With temperatures expected to be below freezing the shelter offered a hot meal and harm clothing for those in need. The mission also included a message of hope and inspiration.

