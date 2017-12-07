Now You Know Better: Girl Jumps On To Train Tracks To Retrieve Cell Phone

A Brooklyn teen narrowly escaped death after jumping on the train tracks to retrieve her phone, NY Post.

Chenelle Agnew was waiting at the Bergen Street subway stop when her cell phone slipped out of her hands and onto the tracks.

The 17-year-old jumped on the tracks as an oncoming train came towards her.

“I saw her in the tracks trying to pick something up. And then I heard her hit. I heard the thump,” the train’s operator, Devone Mason, told press.

“I didn’t know if she was alive or dead.”

Mason found Agnew under the train car, alive, and holding her phone. The teen got away with just a few scratches.

While being rushed to Methodist Hospital by paramedics, Agnew proceeded to make phone calls from the stretcher.

