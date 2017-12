Patti LaBelle Tells Of Luther Vandross Struggle With Sexuality

Patti LaBelle was great friends with Vandross when he was alive and shares some of their conversations.

After years of speculation and whispering, Patti LaBelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live to kick the closet door off the hinges and posthumously outs Luther Vandross’ sexuality and his struggles with living his truth.

Fear of hurting and/or embarrassing parents and fans has got to be a huge burden to bear. Sad that Luther never got to live his truth.

Source: Bossip.com

