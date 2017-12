NC Highway Named After Civil Rights Advocate John Hope Franklin

Long overdue… Respected civil rights advocate John Hope Franklin has received an honorable recognition that will continue to keep him memory and accomplishments alive.

A professor, author and researcher who passed away in 2009 at the age of 94, it was announced on Monday that a portion of Interstate 85 in North Carolina has been named “John H. Franklin Highway” in honor of Franklin’s memory, according to US News.

