Atlanta News Anchor Clapsback On Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

CBS 4 anchor Sharon Reed is not the one, a lesson a racist white viewer had to learn the hard way when she called Reed the "n-word" in an email.

Posted 13 hours ago
This Atlanta news anchor recently let everyone know that she’s not the one.

Atlanta’s CBS anchors Ben Swann, Alicia Roberts and Sharon Reed thought it would be good journalism to discuss the racial dynamics of the mayor race between ATL’s Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms, and a white woman, Councilwoman Mary Norwood.

But apparently, one viewer Kathy Rae, was upset this much-needed conversation about race was going down. She later emailed Reed: “You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight. It’s okay for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites…Really, you are what I call a N***r not a black person. you are a racist N***r. you are what’s wrong with the world.”

Thankfully, Reed got everyone together.

“I’m going to hold it, because I think there’s some confusion behind the scenes,” Reed responded, before explaining that she never said white people couldn’t talk about racial issues.

“I would say to Kathy, a couple of things. No. 1: You mischaracterize what I said. I didn’t say that white people couldn’t talk about race. Quite the contrary. We think that race is an authentic discussion to have,” Reed continued. “It’s one we’re having tonight because it’s one that many of you are talking about at home. And it’s one that has clearly entered the Atlanta mayor’s race.”

She added that she would take the high road rather than respond with insults.

“So I won’t mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae,” she continued. “I get it. On Dec. 5, 2017, you think it’s OK to call this journalist a n—–. I don’t. But I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I’ll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves. And that’ll be the last word.”

Take a look!

She then later let everyone know this woman’s contact info:

HA!

We can only imagine this woman’s inbox!!!!

