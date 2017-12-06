How Sheri Crawley’s Husband’s Affirmation For Their Daughters Lead To A Movement [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sheri Crawley is a social entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of “Pretty Brown Girls.” She spoke to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about how she started the organization, which she says was a “divine assignment to uplift girls of color.” She shares the story that inspired it all; how she took her daughters to a popular doll store for a birthday brunch, they all picked dolls that didn’t look like them to join them. This was despite the fact, Sheri says, that her girls have always been educated on “who they are & whose they are.”

Sheri talks about watching one daughter’s overall demeanor and engagement change when she became the only black girl in her class at school. Around that time, she says, her husband started waking their daughters up every day with a powerful affirmation: “good morning pretty brown girls!” That resonated with her, and made her get to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica.”

