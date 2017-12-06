Saint West Just Celebrated His Second Birthday, And We’re Totally Here For It

As a part of the Kardashian family holiday celebration this month, future fashion mogul Saint West is featured in this year’s calendar looking too cute!

HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY SAINT #saintwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:01am PST

The adorable Saint celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday, posing for the family’s annual holiday calendar. He was sporting a pair of toddler blue jeans while holding onto a wrapped gift. His hair was braided back into a simple set of cornrows, giving his cheeks an opportunity to make us say “awww”!

SAINT 🎄🎁 #saintwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Saint’s older sister, North, is also featured in the calendar doing her fashion slay as always. She’s wearing a denim jacket and pants with a white tank top. Get it, North!

Christmas photos 😍🎄 #northwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #saintwest A post shared by North West and Saint West (@west.kids) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Happy Birthday to you, Saint! You’re starting the holiday season off right!

