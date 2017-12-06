Get Up Erica
Jermaine Dolly On Making Sure His Faith Is Genuine [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
Jermaine Dolly chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new Christmas song, “Merry Christmas To The World.” He explains how people in his lives inspired the song with their true stories of loss and giving even when they didn’t have themselves. He talks about all of the doors God has opened up for him over the last couple of years of his life, and making sure to give God the glory always.

Jermaine also advises that folks can be faithful and put God first and not have to compromise on their goals and dreams. He also talks about the movie he’ll be filming next year! Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

