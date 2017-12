Henderson Man Raises Christmas Money To Help Cancer Patients

For the past 3 years Ja’Lonte Williams of Henderson has headed a campaign to raise funds to help cancer patients pay their bills during the holiday season.

His campaign has grown from $30 three years ago to $2,300 today. For the third year in a row, Williams is surprising cancer patients at Maria Parham Hospital’s cancer center with a Christmas gift.

“I had quite a few family members pass away from cancer,” Williams said. “Having (my aunt) pass fueled the fire to these random acts of kindness we have going.”

read more about Mr. Williams’ campaign at WRAL.com

