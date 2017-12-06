Keke Wyatt Beautifully Sings Tamela Mann’s “Change Me” [VIDEO]

Keke Wyatt has always been known to have an amazing singing voice. The R&B diva was caught singing Tamela Mann’s song “Change Me” by someone on her team. They then posted the video and now it is catching a lot of attention.

Tamela then saw it and reposted the video and said on her post, “Sing MA’AM!!” The video so far has gotten over 80,000 views and will have plenty more. We hope Keke Wyatt gets caught off guard like this again because she sounds amazing.

