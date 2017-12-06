Get Up Erica
Salvation Army Worker Shot Dead While Holding Bible

The Light NC staff

Posted December 6, 2017
Jared Plesec was a Salvation Army worker and people say that he was not only devoted to his faith, but loved to talk about God and spread his word. According to The Christian Post, while preaching and holding the Bible he was shot dead. So many are saddened after this incident occurred and are trying to remember him for what he did.

The Salvation Army said, “Jared was an employee (youth worker) and church member of The Salvation Army Temple Corps Community Center in Collinwood. Jared died as he lived, sharing God’s love. Jared passed away in full Salvation Army uniform with his Bible in hand leaving home on his day off to volunteer at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle.” Many have come by to pay tribute to his life and how he helped changed so many of them.

Police have arrested 27-year-old William Jones for murdering Plesec. Witnesses report that while Plesec was sharing the word from his Bible he was killed. The Salvation Army has held a service for him and one woman mentioned how he helped her in her time of need. We will keep Jared Plesec’s family and friends in our prayers.

