Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood Agent For Sexual Assault

While Adam Venit may be back to work after his suspension, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor" is not giving the A-list Hollywood agent a pass.

Hello Beautiful

Posted December 5, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

While Adam Venit, the man who allegedly sexually assaulted Terry Crews, may be back to work after his suspension, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is not giving the A-list Hollywood agent a pass.

Crews has filed a lawsuit against Venit.

According to TMZ, in the lawsuit Crews filed against Adam Venit, he accuses Venit of staring at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” He goes on to say that after Venit grabbed his genitals, he pushed him away and yelled to Adam Sandler, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts.”

Apparently after the event, Crews received a phone call from Sandler to see if he was OK. Crews told him he was surprised that he got molested at age 48, and Sandler reportedly expressed shock at Venit’s actions.

Soon after, Crews texted his agent at William Morris Endeavor, where Venit works, and told him about the alleged assault. Venit phoned him a few hours after that call and apologized, saying he was just not himself that night.

But nothing really happened to Venit after that until Crews called him out on Twitter on October 10.

TMZ also wrote that Crews says he met with WME’s chairman Ari Emanuel, who apologized for Venit’s behavior. Crews says he told Emanuel he feared retaliation, but Emanuel said Venit “did not have that level of power despite his title as head of the Motion Picture Department.”

In addition to this lawsuit, Crews has already filed a police report claiming Venit sexually assaulted him.

RELATED NEWS:

Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is Getting ‘A Pass’After Returning To Work

Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him

#MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #MeToo: Terry Crews Files A Lawsuit Against Hollywood Agent For Sexual Assault

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 21 hours ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 4 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 month ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17