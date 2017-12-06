Get Up Erica
Plans To Shoot Up Mosque Thwarted

The Light NC staff

Posted December 5, 2017
69-year-old, Bernandino Bolatete had plans to murder Muslims at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida. According to The Root, Bolatete bought a silencer from an undercover officer. Even before buying the silencer he admitted to hating Muslims.

Sheriff Mike Williams learned about the shooting in October from an anonymous tip. Right after that an investigation had started and the FBI was informed. Williams said, “The investigation confirmed that the suspect was making plans to carry out a mass shooting, and he already had the weaponry necessary to complete the attack.” He had decided to shoot up the Islamic Center on a Friday because it was their day to worship.

Bolatate also claims he has killed before while he lived in the Philippines. Most of his co-workers label him as, “a sweet old man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.” Bolatate is headed to federal court for a bond hearing, but there is no word on what will happen next.

