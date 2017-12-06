Get Up Erica
Todd Dulaney's "King Of Glory" Is Capturing Audiences [NEW MUSIC]

The Light NC staff

Posted December 5, 2017
Todd Dulaney

Source: eOne Nashville / eOne Nashville

Gospel singer Todd Dulaney’s new song “King Of Glory” featuring Shana-Wilson-Williams is bringing fans to their feet everywhere. The lyrics to the song is amazing and with their voices it will give you the chills. This song is beautiful and will make you stand to your feet.

 

Some of the lyrics include “Just want to be with you.” In this case the song is talking about how to be in his presence is a beautiful thing. Dulaney in the song also talks about singing “hallelujah” and being blessed by him. Tell us what you think of Todd Dulaney’s new song.

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney On How He Went From Professional Baseball To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Talks Candidly About Past & Transformation [VIDEO]

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

