Todd Dulaney’s “King Of Glory” Is Capturing Audiences [NEW MUSIC]

Gospel singer Todd Dulaney’s new song “King Of Glory” featuring Shana-Wilson-Williams is bringing fans to their feet everywhere. The lyrics to the song is amazing and with their voices it will give you the chills. This song is beautiful and will make you stand to your feet.

Some of the lyrics include “Just want to be with you.” In this case the song is talking about how to be in his presence is a beautiful thing. Dulaney in the song also talks about singing “hallelujah” and being blessed by him. Tell us what you think of Todd Dulaney’s new song.

