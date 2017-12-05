En Vogue On Adapting To A Totally New Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Legendary R&B group En Vogue came through to the “Get Up” studio! One of the 5 highest selling female groups in history, they talk about how their faith has contributed to the success of their long running careers. They talk about relying on faith to move through all the different transitions life has thrown at them, and how much a part of their daily routine faith has been as well. They also, of course, talk about their upcoming album and all the touring they’ve been doing in Europe, Australia, South Africa & the U.S.
The ladies of En Vogue talk about who they’ve worked with on the album, including Ne-Yo and Raphael Saadiq! They also reveal that there will be even more tour dates after their album comes out in March 2018. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
