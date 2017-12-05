Get Up Erica
Chichi Eburu's Black-Owned Cosmetics Company Is Taking Over The Industry

Black-owned business are expanding as time goes on. Chichi Eburu’s business, Juvia’s Place is taking the cosmetics industry by storm. According to Lisa a la mode, Eburu launched her company three years ago and sine then has rapidly grown.

 

She is known for having highly pigmented eye shadow for different complexions. The wife and mother of two is making a name for herself and we couldn’t be happier for her. In an interview Eburu said, “I’m African, that’s my cultural heritage and background. When I was creating my palettes I wanted each palette to be representative of the African culture and art. I took a look at the beauty industry and there was nothing that truly represented the black culture as a whole.”

 

The makeup palette is in a beautiful cover with the face of Queen Nefertiti on it. Currently she is working on liquid lipsticks and is hoping to launch next year. Eburu is so happy that many have supported her business and is excited for what’s to come in 2018.

LET'S MAKEUP: An Ode To Beauty Celebrates The Diversity Of Black Sisterhood [PHOTOS]

Camara Aunique is a makeup artist who is undoubtedly working towards becoming a household name. Camara’s clients include celebrity stylist June Ambrose, Insecure star Yvonne Orji, Chloe x Halle and more. In the artists’ rise she wanted to pay tribute to her friends and clients have supported her throughout both her professional and personal career. Inspired by celebrity makeup artists like Sam Fine and Kevyn Aucoin, who both enjoy collaborating with their friends and clients, Camara did the same to create An Ode to Beauty for Hannah Magazine. Camara partnered with hairstylist Nicole Newland and Justin Ifill-Forbes was the photographer who captured each woman’s #BlackGirlMagic. Talk about a creative collaboration! Get into the beautiful images featuring some of your favorites including some of your favorite celebs like Yandy Smith, image activist Michela Angela Davis, entrepreneurs and industry tastemakers that you need to know. The makeup and hair on the women is beautiful! DON’T MISS: LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Rose Gold Highlighters That Will Do Your Melanin Justice  

