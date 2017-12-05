Chichi Eburu’s Black-Owned Cosmetics Company Is Taking Over The Industry

Black-owned business are expanding as time goes on. Chichi Eburu’s business, Juvia’s Place is taking the cosmetics industry by storm. According to Lisa a la mode, Eburu launched her company three years ago and sine then has rapidly grown.

She is known for having highly pigmented eye shadow for different complexions. The wife and mother of two is making a name for herself and we couldn’t be happier for her. In an interview Eburu said, “I’m African, that’s my cultural heritage and background. When I was creating my palettes I wanted each palette to be representative of the African culture and art. I took a look at the beauty industry and there was nothing that truly represented the black culture as a whole.”

The makeup palette is in a beautiful cover with the face of Queen Nefertiti on it. Currently she is working on liquid lipsticks and is hoping to launch next year. Eburu is so happy that many have supported her business and is excited for what’s to come in 2018.

