Westboro Baptist Church To Protest Outside Of The White House

The Light NC staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Many people are tired of Trump’s antics, but the Westboro Baptist Church has really had it. According to Newsweek, the hate group normally protests outside of funeral of dead soldiers, but will be heading to DC to take on the White House. The focus of this protest is the fact that he cheated on his first wife and sexual assault allegations.

The church website states, “We continue to stay on message, like our forefather, John the Baptist, to wit: It is not lawful for you to have another man’s wife. Your proud adultery will cost you your never-dying soul.” They even speak on how his cheating has affected the United States.

It said, “Your actions show that you have no understanding of God’s commandments, nor of His solemn warnings of destruction. Additionally, your refusal to repent of your proud sin, and to wax more and more build in your rebellion on every front and on so many levels, put this entire nation in peril.” This isn’t the first time the church has protest Trump and might not be the last. We will keep you posted on this story.

