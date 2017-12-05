Wintry Mix Of Rain And Snow Possible On Friday

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning central North Carolina will get a soaking as a front sweeps across the state, according to WRAL News.The chance of rain overnight around the Triangle region has jumped to about 80 percent and is lingering at 40 percent through Wednesday.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner confirmed that “We should have a decent amount of rain.” Temperatures on Tuesday will be above normal possibly reaching the early 70’s, however seasonal temps will return on Wednesday and continue into next week.

Unfortunately Gardner says “Today will also be the last mild day we will see for quite some time. That 70 degree (high temperature) is well above our normal for this time of year.”

The unsettled weather pattern will continue all week, as another chance of precipitation creeps up late Thursday and into Friday. As high temperatures drop off Wednesday — topping out in the 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — the cold air could also bring a wintry mix of precipitation on Friday.

Gardner reassured everyone however that “What we’re talking about here is not a bunch of snow that sticks because our temperatures are just not going to be cold enough.”

click here for more information

screen_name=’thelightnc’]

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: