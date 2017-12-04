Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell reads from Luke 6:35 which says “but love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting anything back.” It’s one of the hardest things to do, she says, to be nice to people who you might feel like don’t deserve it, because they have a bad attitude or are mean. But Erica talks about her mom, who was always nice to everyone, no matter what, because she refused to let other people make her evil.

It’s okay to forgive people, or to refuse to be mean in response to negativity. It doesn’t mean you’re weak. In the words of Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more from the Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

